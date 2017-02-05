CA Lawmakers Side With Fascists, Slam Trump for Threatening Federal Funds

California lawmakers have weighed in on the riots at UC Berkeley and have decidedly sided with the fascist free speech haters. They are only criticizing President Trump for threatening to pull federal funds from the public university allowing such an anti-constitutional display.

It seems as though no Democratic leader has a problem with political terrorists shutting down free speech on an American college campus. It started with Berkeley Mayor Jess Arreguin who encouraged protests to a degree with his pre-riot tweet:

“Using speech to silence marginalized communities and promote bigotry is unacceptable. Hate speech isn’t welcome in our community.”

After fire bombs had started being thrown and Trump supporters attacked, Arreguin responded tepidly:

“Violence and destruction is not the answer.”

California’s lieutenant governor, Gavin Newsom, wasn’t too outraged either, sending out a very encouraging tweet to the fascist mobs:

“Those who profess to favor freedom, and yet depreciate agitation, are men who want crops without plowing up the ground.

– Frederick Douglass”

When things turned violent, Newsom kept silent. That is until he saw Trump’s audacious Tweet threatening UCB:

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Now, THAT prompted some outrage. THAT got Lt. Gov. Newsom back on Twitter:

“As a UC Regent I’m appalled at your willingness to deprive over 38,000 students access to an education because of the actions of a few.”

But the lack of outrage over the defilement of our Constitution went even higher as Legal Insurrection noted:

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), whose district includes the university, said in a statement that she was disappointed the protest turned violent, but cutting funding to a major U.S. university isn’t a valid response to protest. “Berkeley has a proud history of dissent and students were fully within their rights to protest peacefully. However, I am disappointed by the unacceptable acts of violence last night which were counterproductive and dangerous,” she said. “President Donald Trump cannot bully our university into silence. Simply put, President Trump’s empty threat to cut funding from UC Berkeley is an abuse of power.” … House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who represents nearby San Francisco, defended UC Berkeley as well. “Berkeley is the center of the free speech movement. I think that the protesters have a right to free speech as well. If there is an infiltration of the crowd by those that are less than peaceful, that should be addressed,” she said.

There was no condemnation of the violence from Gov. Jerry Brown or Sen. Dianne Feinstein, but you can be sure that they’ll fight Trump if he makes good on his threat.

Legal Insurrection asked an expert on federal financial aid if withholding funding was even possible. They learned that it wasn’t, but that doesn’t mean the president and Congress couldn’t change the law.