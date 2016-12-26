Cafeteria Manager Jailed for Insulting Turkey's Erdogan, Lawyer Says

Image Credits: Kremlin.

Turkish authorities have arrested the cafeteria manager of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper for insulting the president after he said he would not serve tea to Tayyip Erdogan, one of the manager’s lawyers told Reuters on Monday.

Senol Buran, who runs the cafeteria at the Istanbul office of Cumhuriyet, was taken into custody after police raided his home late on Saturday, lawyer Ozgur Urfa said. The newspaper is among the few still critical of the government.

Insulting the president is a crime punishable by up to four years in prison in Turkey.

Lawyers for Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for more than a decade, have filed more than 1,800 cases against people including cartoonists, a former Miss Turkey winner and schoolchildren on accusations of insulting him.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Executive Director of CAIR Celebrates Death of Russian Soldiers in Plane Crash

Executive Director of CAIR Celebrates Death of Russian Soldiers in Plane Crash

World News
Comments
‘Fake news’ sparks nuclear threat between Pakistan & Israel

‘Fake news’ sparks nuclear threat between Pakistan & Israel

World News
Comments

British futurist in charge of US cryogenic facility reveals plans to freeze his own head

World News
Comments

10 Times That God Has Hit America With A Major Disaster After The U.S. Attempted To Divide The Land Of Israel

World News
Comments

The UN Security Council Has Just Officially Given Every Inch Of East Jerusalem To The Palestinians

World News
Comments

Comments