California State Senator Demands to See Melania Trump's Immigration Documents

A California state senator has called for the White House to release Melania Trump’s immigration documents as part of an objection to President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Nancy Skinner, a Democrat, made the call in reaction to the leader’s executive order to restrict funds to “sanctuary cities”— areas controlled by local authorities that refuse to enforce federal immigration policies.

The order was later dwarfed in significance by Mr Trump’s “Muslim ban”. The measure – which bars travellers from several Muslim-majority nations from the US – has drawn international condemnation and sparked mass protests.

Ms Skinner, who made the request in the state capitol, told Politico California: “No one in the Trump operation has released any of the documentation to indicate what was the circumstance, or whether she [Ms Trump] had full legal status.

