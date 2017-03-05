Canadian Border Patrol Union Says Border Like ‘Swiss Cheese’

Image Credits: flickr, phantomm_.

Just a day after Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale gave a thumbs-up to border security “enforcing the law,” the president of the union representing border officers said the border is like “Swiss cheese” and that the federal government is misrepresenting the numbers of illegals getting through.

Jean-Pierre Fortin, president of the Canadian Customs and Immigration Union, said his members are passing on figures that are inconsistent with the ones the immigration officials are releasing — “they’re higher.”

“The frontline officers are actually the ones giving me the numbers and they’re slightly different. They’re higher right now,” Fortin told CTV News Sunday.

He is advocating the creation of a 300-person team that would be designated to patrol the areas between official border crossings — where most of the illegals are getting in.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Ireland: Grave of Over 800 Babies, Children Found at Ex-shelter for Unwed Mothers

Ireland: Grave of Over 800 Babies, Children Found at Ex-shelter for Unwed Mothers

World News
Comments
Al-Qaeda likes Steve Bannon so much, they put him on the cover of their official newspaper

Al-Qaeda likes Steve Bannon so much, they put him on the cover of their official newspaper

World News
Comments

Russian Official Tells CNN: ‘Stop Spreading Lies, Fake News’

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

President Trump to Host Angela Merkel This Month

World News
Comments

EU Punishment of Le Pen Will Increase Her Popularity Says UKIP MEP

World News
Comments

Comments