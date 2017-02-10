Canadian Students Brainstorm New Ways to Kill Antibiotic Resistant Superbug

Image Credits: Prawny/Pixabay.

Students at the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George are searching for new ways to kill an antibiotic-resistant superbug that’s been plaguing hospitals across North America.

Methicillin-resistant staph aureus (MSRA) is a strain of staphyloccocus aureus, a bacteria that can reside on people’s skin and inside their nasal lining.

It targets people with weakened immune systems, including those with HIV and AIDS, and can lead to pneumonia, blood infections and in some cases, death.

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Tons of New Cancer Drugs on the Market; Few Boost Survival Rates

Tons of New Cancer Drugs on the Market; Few Boost Survival Rates

Health
Comments
Physical Jobs Could Reduce Women's Fertility

Physical Jobs Could Reduce Women’s Fertility

Health
Comments

Whole Grain Foods Help Keep You Thin

Health
Comments

Study: An Aspirin a Day Keeps Cancer Away

Health
Comments

Shock Photo: Human Breast Milk Destroys Deadly Bacteria

Health
Comments

Comments