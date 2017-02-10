Canadian Students Brainstorm New Ways to Kill Antibiotic Resistant Superbug

Students at the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George are searching for new ways to kill an antibiotic-resistant superbug that’s been plaguing hospitals across North America.

Methicillin-resistant staph aureus (MSRA) is a strain of staphyloccocus aureus, a bacteria that can reside on people’s skin and inside their nasal lining.

It targets people with weakened immune systems, including those with HIV and AIDS, and can lead to pneumonia, blood infections and in some cases, death.

