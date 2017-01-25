Cancer Mortality Declines Over All, But Rises in Parts of the Country

Image Credits: Kruscha/Pixabay.

Cancer death rates are steadily rising in certain parts of the U.S. in grim contrast with the declining death rate across the nation as a whole, an exhaustive new analysis has found.

In parts of the country that are relatively poor, and have higher rates of obesity and smoking, cancer death rates rose nearly 50 percent, while wealthier pockets of the country saw death rates fall by nearly half.

Better screening and treatment have contributed to the improvement in the nation as a whole — but the study underscores that not all Americans have benefited from these advances.

