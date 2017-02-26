Car plows into crowd at Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, 28 revelers injured

The driver who injured 28 New Orleans paradegoers by plowing into a crowd Saturday night appeared drunk, according to local reports.

Five people have reportedly been taken to a trauma center and are in “guarded” condition, officials say.

EMS Director Jeffrey Elder told the New Orleans Advocate that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Several people were reportedly pinned beneath a dump truck the vehicle struck.

Police originally reported about a dozen people injured at the scene, after a gray truck driven by a young man struck people watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of the popular Mardi Gras city.

