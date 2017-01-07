Carrie Fisher's ashes placed in Prozac pill urn, highlighting SSRI Epidemic

Carrie Fisher, who has been laid to rest alongside her mother Debbie Reynolds, was adored by family, friends and fans for her gallows humour and frank talk about her struggles with mental illness.

What better home for her ashes then, her brother Todd Fisher and daughter Billie Lourd decided, than a porcelain urn in the shape of an oversized anti-depressant?

“Carrie’s favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago,” Todd Fisher said.

He made the comment as he left the private joint funeral at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills for his mother and sister.

