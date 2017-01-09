Meryl Streep, who recently used her platform at the Golden Globes to bash President-elect Donald J. Trump, gave convicted rapist Roman Polanski a standing ovation when he won the Academy Award for Best Director for “The Pianist” in 2003.

It seems that Streep has no tolerance for Trump “bullying” a reporter, which has been proven time and time again to be false, but will go as far to stand in adoration of a “child rapist”.

This is why conservatives hate Hollywood.

Meryl Streep Trump Attack: What They Aren’t Telling You

RELATED: STREEP’S ANTI-TRUMP RANT DEBUNKED: THE RAVINGS OF A HOLLYWOOD FAKER

Alex Jones Reacts to Meryl Streep’s Attack on Trump


