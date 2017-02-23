Centipedes Unite! Alex Jones Calls for 'Liberty Swarm' to Devour Globalists

Image Credits: DeAgostini/Getty Images.

Alex Jones delivered an epic rallying cry during Wednesday night’s Reddit AMA, urging Trump supporting so-called “centipedes” to assemble into a massive “liberty swarm” in order to engulf the globalists.

“The centipede is incredible and targeted, and once it turbocharges it rips off the mandibles of the pedophiles and other disgusting demons. Once the mandibles have been ingested the centipede uses the energy to lay eggs of liberty. Once those erupt, through evolution they are now ready to devour the globalists. Now the greatest fear of the parasites is upon them – a liberty swarm.”

ICYMI, catch the rest of Wednesday’s Reddit AMA with Alex Jones below:


