CFR Fears Collapse of UN Under President Trump

The globalist elite are fearful that President-elect Trump and congressional Republicans will use a recent UN resolution harshly critical of Israel as justification to promote America’s exit from the organization.

Stewart Patrick, senior fellow and director of the aptly-named program on International Institutions and Global Governance at the Council on Foreign Relations, lamented the end of the “most multilaterally-inclined US administration in history” and slammed President-elect Donald Trump as “an unapologetic nationalist.”

“Among the many foreign policy uncertainties created by Donald Trump’s election, there is one prediction we can take to the bank: The United Nations is going to get hammered,” he wrote.

“An unapologetic nationalist is bound for the White House, Republicans are in control of both houses of Congress—and the world body is in their crosshairs.”

In response to a recent UN Security Council resolution that harshly criticized Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, congressional Republicans are pushing numerous bills to cut funding to the UN, or withdraw the United States from the world body completely.

Florida Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen has regularly introduced a bill to alter the funding mechanism for the UN, making America’s contributions to the UN budget a voluntarily amount rather than a legally binding, automatically assessed amount.

The United States contributes roughly 22% of the UN’s total operating budget, amounting to nearly $3 billion in 2016 alone.

The American Sovereignty Restoration Act, introduced by Alabama Representative Mike Rogers in 2015 and currently languishing in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, would completely withdraw the United States from the UN.

Patrick harshly criticized previous attempts by Congress to challenge the UN, specifically an effort by then-North Carolina Senator Jesse Helms to withhold the United States’ share of the UN’s budget until specific reforms were made.

“Conservative critics, both in and outside government, regularly scapegoat the UN for the failures of its member states,” Patrick suggested. “And because it lacks a domestic constituency, it is an irresistible target for nationalistic demagogues.”

While President Obama once proclaimed himself a “citizen of the world,” Trump has rallied a “populist base deeply skeptical of international organizations, where paranoid fantasies about UN ‘black helicopters’ as a threat to American sovereignty run deep.”

The “paranoid fantasies” referred to by Patrick are far from unfounded, as the United Nations has already violated America’s national sovereignty by seizing control of communities and land through Agenda 21 (now Agenda 2030) and local law enforcement agencies through the Strong Cities Initiative.