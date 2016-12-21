CFTC penalizes Goldman Sachs $120 million in rate-rigging probe

Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay a $120 million penalty after government regulators found its traders worked to rig a key benchmark rate to profit the firm.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Wednesday that it had struck a settlement with the Wall Street giant, after charging that from 2007 to 2012 the firm’s traders deliberately tried to skew a key benchmark to maximize profits for Goldman’s own derivatives positions.

The regulator found that Goldman traders referred to the “jacked rate” and “gamed the fix” in working to skew the benchmark to benefit the firm. Wednesday’s settlement marks the latest in a long-running series of enforcement actions taken by regulators against major financial institutions that worked to deliberately misrepresent key benchmark rates for financial markets to protect in-house profits.

Specifically, the CFTC found that Goldman traders for years conspired to rig the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix, otherwise known as ISDAFIX. That rate serves as a global benchmark for a wide range of derivatives and interest rate swaps, and is meant to represent the prevailing daily market rate that should serve as a basis for other trades.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

How Trump and Brexit are shaking up investment portfolios for 2017

How Trump and Brexit are shaking up investment portfolios for 2017

Economy
Comments
Dow 20K is just the 'tip of the iceberg' for this bull market

Dow 20K is just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ for this bull market

Economy
Comments

Ten Fundamental Laws of Economics

Economy
Comments

Krugman: “To Join Trump Administration You Have To Be A White Nationalist, Conspiracy Theorist”

Economy
Comments

U.S. Economic Confidence Surges To The Highest Level That Gallup Has Ever Recorded

Economy
Comments

Comments