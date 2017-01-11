Chamber of Commerce: Obamacare Insurance Tax Will Cause More Premium Hikes

The Affordable Care Act’s health insurance tax will lead to more premium hikes if it is not repealed, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Obamacare mandated that the health insurance industry as a whole be taxed a fixed amount each year. This tax would be split between insurers based on their proportional market share as measured by total premiums.

The tax cost health insurers $8 billion in 2014, the first year the Affordable Care Act went into effect. That collective tax rose to $11.3 billion in 2015 and 2016. I will rise to $13.9 billion in 2017, and will rise again to $14.3 billion in 2018.

“The logic behind this tax is that insurance companies will make money from increased enrollment due to the ACA, and therefore should pay more to the federal government,” said Robert Book, a health care and economic expert at the American Action Forum.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Government Collects $740 Billion in Taxes in First Quarter of 2017

Government Collects $740 Billion in Taxes in First Quarter of 2017

Economy
Comments
Amazon to Create More Than 100,000 Jobs in U.S. Over Next 18 Months

Amazon to Create More Than 100,000 Jobs in U.S. Over Next 18 Months

Economy
Comments

Gold Rises To $1,207 As Trump War With Intelligence Agencies Escalates

Economy
Comments

Mexicans Are Blaming “Neoliberalism” for Socialism’s Failures

Economy
Comments

US crude rises

Economy
Comments

Comments