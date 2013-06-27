Donna Anderson

Infowars.com

June 27, 2013



Jesse Daniels of upstate New York was charged with four counts of child endangerment for trapping four juvenile vandals in a closet to hold them until police arrived. The father of two of the teenage vandals believes Daniels traumatized his children and thinks Daniels could have found a better way to handle the situation.

According to police who responded to the call, Daniels, 53, and his wife heard noises coming from his father-in-law’s house next door, which was empty and undergoing renovations. Daniels entered the home to check it out while his wife called 911.

Inside the home, Daniels found four boys, ages 8 and 10, who’d been using hammers to destroy the interior of the home. Windows were broken, there were holes in the walls, and they boys had spray-painted grafiti everywhere. All told, the boys did more than $40,000 worth of damage to the home.

Daniels managed to take the hammers away from the boys and locked them in a closet to await the police.

Daniels believes the boys vandalized the home in retaliation against his wife who told them earlier in the day to stay off their property.

The father of two of the boys, Paul Bowler, said Daniels grabbed one of his sons around the neck and left a mark. His boys are traumatized and he feels Daniels should face more than just child endangerment charges.

“I understand they were in the wrong, but there are other ways to handle it,” Bowler told WHAM-TV in Rochester last week.

The Washington Post reported, “Wayne County District Attorney Richard Healy said that he reviewed Jesse Daniels’ case and recommended that a town justice dismiss the four counts of endangering the welfare of a child that were filed against Daniels earlier this month.”

The boys were charged with burglary and criminal mischief. Their cases were handled Wednesday in Wayne County Family Court.

Earlier this month on the Alex Jones show, a caller suggested that citizens arm themselves, march into Washington and place politicians under citizens arrest. But conducting a citizen’s arrest can be tricky. While you might be tempted, like Daniels was, to lock the vandals up in a closet – or worse – you’re taking a risk that you yourself might also face charges. But, you know, there are some things in life that are just worth the risk.