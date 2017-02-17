Chelsea Clinton 'Horrified' By Detention of Six-Time Deported Illegal Alien Domestic Abuser

It turns out the “woman” whose detention by ICE Chelsea Clinton found “horrifying,” “sick” and “awful” only identifies as a woman and is actually reportedly a domestic abuser who has been deported six times.

Whoops.

From The Gateway Pundit:

Chelsea Clinton voiced her outrage Wednesday night to her over 1.49 million followers on Twitter over a report that a six time deported illegal alien man from Mexico with a lengthy criminal record that includes a convictions for domestic violence and assault was detained by ICE last week in Texas.

Clinton was responding to a report that a woman was detained by ICE in the El Paso County Courthouse in Texas as she received a protective order against her boyfriend for domestic violence. That is the propaganda angle being pushed by liberals and the media but the story goes much deeper.

Clinton responded to a tweet by former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign operative [and current employ of Obama’s shadow government operation Organizing for America] Jesse Lehrich about the detention that read, “6 ICE agents arrested an undocumented woman at a courtroom as she received a protective order. they were tipped off by her domestic abuser.”

Clinton commented, “I need a thesaurus. What’s another word for horrifying? Sick? Awful? Running out of adjectives these days that mean unconscionably terrible”