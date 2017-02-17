Chelsea Clinton 'Horrified' By Detention of Six-Time Deported Illegal Alien Domestic Abuser

It turns out the “woman” whose detention by ICE Chelsea Clinton found “horrifying,” “sick” and “awful” only identifies as a woman and is actually reportedly a domestic abuser who has been deported six times.
Chelsea Clinton voiced her outrage Wednesday night to her over 1.49 million followers on Twitter over a report that a six time deported illegal alien man from Mexico with a lengthy criminal record that includes a convictions for domestic violence and assault was detained by ICE last week in Texas.
Clinton was responding to a report that a woman was detained by ICE in the El Paso County Courthouse in Texas as she received a protective order against her boyfriend for domestic violence. That is the propaganda angle being pushed by liberals and the media but the story goes much deeper.
Clinton responded to a tweet by former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign operative [and current employ of Obama’s shadow government operation Organizing for America] Jesse Lehrich about the detention that read, “6 ICE agents arrested an undocumented woman at a courtroom as she received a protective order. they were tipped off by her domestic abuser.”
Clinton commented, “I need a thesaurus. What’s another word for horrifying? Sick? Awful? Running out of adjectives these days that mean unconscionably terrible”
As the El Paso Times reports under the innocuous headline “ICE detains alleged domestic violence victim”:
…a criminal complaint on file with the U.S. District Court in El Paso indicates that a person of the same name as the alleged victim might have a history of deportation and domestic violence.
…The criminal complaint states that on Feb. 2, Homeland Security Investigations Border Enforcement Security Taskforce agents received information that Irvin Gonzalez, who also is known as Ervin Gonzalez, was in the U.S. despite having been previously deported. The information received stated that Gonzalez was staying at the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence.
The complaint, filed Feb. 9, indicates that Gonzalez, whom Bernal identified as transgender, had been deported six times since 2010 — apparently after arrests for crimes including possession of stolen mail, false imprisonment and assault.
As the Gateway Pundit notes:
The Times posted a copy of the criminal complaint against Gonzalez that shows an initial voluntary deportation in 2007 followed by deportations in 2010, 2011, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016. This detention marks the eight time Gonzalez has been found to have entered the U.S. illegally.
The complaint states Gonzalez’s date of birth as 03/18/1983 making him 33 years old, and his being a citizen of Mexico.
The complaint lists eight criminal convictions in the U.S. for Gonzalez from 2010 through 2015. Gonzalez was sentenced to around a total of four years for the various offenses. Convictions included assault, domestic violence and false imprisonment.
