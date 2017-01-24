Chelsea Handler Trashing Melania & Leftist Goons Torching Muslim’s Limo Shows Glaring Double Standard

Ah, “progressives.” You have to admire the sheer depth and width of their hypocrisy.

They always have an excuse when they make a fucked-up joke , or rip a foreign immigrant for their accent. It’s OK when they do it, you see. Why? Because they have the right beliefs, silly! That means every rotten thing they do is perfectly fine. But don’t you dare try to do it yourself. Unless, of course, you’re one of their fellow travelers. Then they will make up some justification as to why you are exempt from the rules they seek to impose on everyone else.

Like this gem from famous alcoholic harlot Chelsea Handler…

After leading a Women’s March during the Sundance Film Festival, talkshow host Chelsea Handler sat down with Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister for an interview. During the chat, she was asked if she would ever interview Donald Trump. She’s already told other outlets she would never do that, but this time, the follow-up question was whether she’d ever consider Melania Trump. “Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English,” she quipped. Wagmeister then asked what Handler thinks of the model as First Lady. Handler responded, “xactly what I think about him as the First Man. Nothing. I don’t respect either one of those people.”

Imagine a right-wing comedian said something like that. There would be calls for immediate apologies, MSNBC would be crowing about it all night for a whole week, House members on the Democratic side of the isle would be losing their shit, etc, etc. Chelsea Handler says it and gets a laugh. Which is fine by the way, laugh. But in reality, Melania speaks five languages and is 10 times smarter than some lush who got famous for talking about what a slut she was and how much she could drink. It’s pathetic.

And these are the people who say they want to lift women up!

Oh, and they’re also big proponents of lifting immigrants up (so they can vote Democrat, of course, but that’s another post). Well, unless they happen to be driving limos during the inauguration of Donald Trump. Then, their luxury vehicles should be burned to a crisp.

The limousine that was set on fire during the anti-Trump anarchist protest in downtown Washington on Inauguration Day is owned by a Muslim immigrant who says the damage could cost his company $70,000. Muhammad Ashraf, the owner of Nationwide Chauffeur Services, spoke with the Washington Examiner’s sister publication, Red Alert Politics, about what happened: In an exclusive interview with Red Alert Politics, Ashraf said he wasn’t a supporter of Donald Trump during his campaign, but Friday’s protests were completely counter-productive. “I have a different point of view,” Ashraf told Red Alert. “I did not agree with many of the things he said, but that still does not give me the right to go and affect someone’s livelihood.”

This guy could be out $70,000 because some leftist idiots couldn’t accept the election results. He’s a leftie himself, mind you, so at least there do seem to be some sane ones left. But they’re getting drown out by the nutter brigade. It might be a long while before that changes, and in fact, it might never change at the rate these goons are moving.

It’s all good if you have the right views on social justice, though.

Screw Melania, the hag can’t even speak English.

To hell with this Muslim, what was he thinking trying to earn a living while us jobless punks wanted to burn shit down.

Just another day for the tolerant and progressive left-wing.