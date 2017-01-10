Cher, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer to attend anti-Trump protests in Washington

Some of the country’s best-known actresses and singers will descend on Washington, D.C., during inauguration weekend to peacefully protest President-elect Trump in the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21.

America Ferrera, Cher, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore and Frances McDormand all plan to attend the Washington event.

“Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard,” Ferrara said in a statement. “As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities.”

More than 150 similar marches will take place across the country that day, including one in Park City, Utah, which comedian Chelsea Handler will lead. While a number of celebrities will take places in those marches, very few plan to perform at Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

