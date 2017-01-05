Chicago Police Downplays Torture: Kids Make "Stupid Decisions"

Chicago police have come under fire for their handling of what seems to be an obvious hate crime and possible case of domestic terrorism.

Following the arrests of four black suspects involved in livestreaming their physical abuse, knifing and persecution of a disabled young white man, Chicago police held a press conference in which they gave lukewarm, politically correct answers to questions from reporters regarding evidence already available in widely distributed videos.

“Kids make stupid decisions – I shouldn’t call them kids, they’re legally adults, but they’re young adults and they make stupid decisions,” responded CPD Commander Kevin Duffin when asked if perpetrators in the video shouting, “F**k white people. F**k Donald Trump,” at their victim was sufficient indication that a hate crime had taken place.

“That certainly will be part of whether or not if we seek a hate crime, to determine whether or not this is sincere, or just stupid ranting and raving,” he continued.

Duffin stated that the victim had been possibly kidnapped and held hostage for up to 48 hours. Videos shot by the suspects show that they forced their captive to drink from the toilet while being beaten.

They removed a piece of his scalp with a knife, while punching him in the face, cursing at him, threatening to “shank” him with a long knife, and forcing him to praise black people, denounce white people, and say “F**k Donald Trump.”

When asked if police believed the heinous crime was politically motivated, CPD superintendent Eddie Johnson responded, “No.”

“If you looked at that video, they were just… stupidity,” he said.

“I’ve said time and time again, that if you commit an act of violence in the city of Chicago, you will feel the full weight of the Chicago Police Department,” said Johnson.

The homicide rate in Chicago increased 57% from 2015 to 2016, with at least 762 reported murders, the largest spike in over 50 years – and more than New York City and Los Angeles combined.

Shooting victims in the city with some of the toughest gun control laws in the nation eclipsed 4,330 last year, up from 2,939 in 2015.

The United States Code of Federal Regulations defines terrorism thusly: “The unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives” (28 C.F.R. Section 0.85).

