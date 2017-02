Oxford University’s so-called “ethicists” say that newborn babies are not “actual person”, but “potential persons”.

And Planned Parenthood’s President, Cecile Richards, is urging women to embrace their abortions and boast proudly of them as the next step to liberation.

This is the slippery slope of eugenics, euthanasia and mass murder by government.

It’s also why Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court is so desperately needed.