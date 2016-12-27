Child Uses Sleeping Mom's Fingerprints to Buy Pokemon Gifts

A fingerprint-ID locked phone wasn’t going to stop this 6-year-old from catching ’em all.

Online purchases have been a pain in the wallet for parents, with the Federal Trade Commission hitting Apple, Google and Amazon with complaints accusing the companies of making it too easy for kids to make in-app purchases.

Kids buying online without their parents’ consent has cost these companies millions in settlements. For Bethany Howell, in Arkansas, her daughter’s unsolicited shopping spree reportedly cost her $250 in Pokemon presents.

The wannabe Ash Ketchum — or maybe Team Rocket is more apt — used her mother’s thumb to unlock a phone and open the Amazon app as mom napped on the couch just days before Christmas, The Wall Street Journal reported.

