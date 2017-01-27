Chili's Halts Planned Parenthood Fundraiser after Backlash

Chili’s Bar and Grill restaurants in Kentucky and Indiana were forced to cancel a program raising funds for local Planned Parenthoods following backlash.

The restaurant’s corporate HQ recently put a stop to the program, which was allowing patrons to donate up to 15 percent of their bills, after complaints from several people online.

According to Fox News, Planned Parenthood locations in the two states do perform abortions.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Pornhub’s female audience disappears for Women’s March

Pornhub’s female audience disappears for Women’s March

Hot News
Comments
Not Just Amnesty: "Sanctuary Restaurants" Pushing Gender Confusion Agenda

Not Just Amnesty: “Sanctuary Restaurants” Pushing Gender Confusion Agenda

Hot News
Comments

Viral Video: Black Conservative Humiliates Anti-Trump Protester

Hot News
Comments

High School Teacher Who ‘assassinated’ Trump with Water Pistol While Screaming ‘Die!’ Suspended

Hot News
Comments

Israel to Decriminalise Marijuana for Personal Use

Hot News
Comments

Comments