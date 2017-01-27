Chili's Halts Planned Parenthood Fundraiser after Backlash

Chili’s Bar and Grill restaurants in Kentucky and Indiana were forced to cancel a program raising funds for local Planned Parenthoods following backlash.

The restaurant’s corporate HQ recently put a stop to the program, which was allowing patrons to donate up to 15 percent of their bills, after complaints from several people online.

According to Fox News, Planned Parenthood locations in the two states do perform abortions.