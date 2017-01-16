Chinese newspapers warn Trump on Taiwan

Two Chinese state-run newspapers are warning President-elect Donald Trump against putting the “One China” policy up for debate.

“If Trump is determined to use this gambit in taking office, a period of fierce, damaging interactions will be unavoidable, as Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves,” wrote China Daily, an English-language newspaper, Reuters reported.

Trump last week said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the policy is “under negotiation.”

Following those comments, Beijing reiterated that the policy was not negotiable.

