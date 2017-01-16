Chinese newspapers warn Trump on Taiwan

Two Chinese state-run newspapers are warning President-elect Donald Trump against putting the “One China” policy up for debate.

“If Trump is determined to use this gambit in taking office, a period of fierce, damaging interactions will be unavoidable, as Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves,” wrote China Daily, an English-language newspaper, Reuters reported.

Trump last week said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the policy is “under negotiation.”

Following those comments, Beijing reiterated that the policy was not negotiable.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Syria War: 'Rebels' To Attend Peace Talks Backed By Russia, Turkey In Kazakhstan

Syria War: ‘Rebels’ To Attend Peace Talks Backed By Russia, Turkey In Kazakhstan

World News
Comments
Philippine President Duterte Threatens to Impose Martial Law

Philippine President Duterte Threatens to Impose Martial Law

World News
Comments

China’s largest rare earth firm expects profit plunge

World News
Comments

European power prices surge on cold snap

World News
Comments

‘We’ll supply bricks,’ Russia tells Lithuania on plans to build border fence

World News
Comments

Comments