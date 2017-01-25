Chinese Propaganda: New Hollywood Movie Depicts Trump-like President Killing US

Hollywood is set to begin work on Little America, a dystopian adventure movie set in a future where a Trump-like U.S. president has bankrupted America and China has called in its debts.

The film, set to be produced by explosion-obsessed director Michael Bay, describes a future where the president has destroyed America’s economy, prompting China to call in its debts, making it the de facto owner of the country while many Americans emigrate to China for work.

Universal Pictures recently picked up the rights to the movie after a heated bidding war with several producers, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

The plot of the movie follows a former American Force Recon member who is hired by a Chinese billionaire to infiltrate an American ghetto and rescue his daughter.

The tone of the movie is said to be similar to the 1981 John Carpenter film Escape from New York starring Kurt Russell.

These efforts to portray Trump as a weak leader responsible for America’s downfall is no coincidence. Neither is the portrayal of China as the real controller of America.

Just a few months ago, China bought all six Hollywood studios in an unprecedented buy-up, a move meant to repurpose Hollywood films to serve China’s agenda, including influencing public perception with state-sponsored propaganda.

“China views film as a component of social control,” states a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), noting that when it comes to Chinese policies for regulating movies, “the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party) concerns are positioned above all other interests.”

For the communist Chinese government, it’s not just making sure that they can promote certain propaganda through America’s movie industry, it’s also about tamping down any pro-America sentiment, like they did with 2013 film Captain Philips “because of the film’s positive portrayal of the United States and U.S. military.”