Chinese tourists seek 'lung cleansing' trips as smog worsens

The growing issue of air pollution in China has caused several of its residents to plan “smog escapes” in search of clean air in far-flung places such as Iceland and Antarctica.

Online searches for keywords including “smog escape”, “lung cleansing” and “forests” were found to have tripled in the midst of the country’s ongoing smog problem, according to the “Smog Escape Travel Ranking” survey by Ctrip, a travel search website based in Shanghai, Bloomberg reports.

The Seychelles, the Maldives and Iceland are among the destinations residents think will offer the freshest air, according to Ctrip, while Phuket in Thailand, Bali, Jeju Island in South Korea and the city of Sanya on Hainan Island in south-east China are among the most popular island getaway spots sought by Chinese tourists.

Read more