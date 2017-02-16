Christian University Now Has Muslim Prayer Room

McMurry University has its own Muslim prayer room — for Muslim students at a Christian university.

The College Fix reports that the Texas Methodist university recently dedicated one of its residential dorms for daily Muslim prayers. The solemn ceremony actually occurred a month ago, but McMurry has not heavily promoted the prayer room’s existence beyond the campus greens.

Before receiving their own special space, Muslim students had to get together in a local hotel, according to Muslim student Joe Yousef, who spoke to The Fix.

Yousef is president of McMurry’s Saudi Student Club. There are about 1,000 students at the university, with 60 of them being Muslims who largely come from Saudi Arabia. Now, reports Yousef, the new prayer room will make their lives so much easier as they blend academics with religious duties.

