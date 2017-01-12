Christopher Steele: Former British spy alleged to have created dossier on Trump-Russia relations

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

A former-British spy has been named as the man who compiled the dossier containing explosive, if unverified, allegations against Donald Trump.   

Ex-MI6 officer Christopher Steele, 52, who is now a director of the London based Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd, is believed to have prepared the documents for Mr Trump’s Democratic and Republican opponents during the US presidential primary election, according to the Wall Street Journal.

US intelligence officials later added a highly classified two-page synopsis of the allegations to the report on apparent Russian hacking during the election. The synopsis was delivered to President Barack Obama and Mr Trump.

The synopsis alleges that the Trump campaign had engaged in a continuous exchange of information between surrogates and Russian intermediaries throughout the election. It also alleges that Russian leaders had been in contact with Mr Trump and his associates for as many as five years.

