Chuck Schumer Probably Shouldn’t Have Insulted Tom Cotton About Where He Was Eight Years Ago

Sens. Tom Cotton and Chuck Schumer reportedly got into an angry confrontation on the Senate floor Friday over Senate Democrats delaying the confirmation of Rep. Mike Pompeo for CIA director, The Weekly Standard reports.

Cotton was reportedly irate with Schumer’s delay of the confirmation vote and loudly accosted him on the Senate floor. Schumer retorted that the Senate had never confirmed a CIA director on Inauguration Day, adding that Senate Republicans did not do the same for former President Barack Obama. He continued that Cotton would have known this if he had been in the Senate eight years ago.

“Eight years ago, I was getting my ass shot at in Afghanistan,” Cotton reportedly shot back. He continued, “So don’t talk to me about where I was 8 years ago.” Cotton served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan in the U.S. Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Division.

The Trump administration is similarly irate with Senate Democrats over the Pompeo machinations.

“Senate Democrats are stalling the nomination of Mike Pompeo and playing politics with national security,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Saturday.

Trump echoed Spicer’s comments at a visit to CIA headquarters Saturday telling the audience of personnel Pompeo “was approved basically but they’re doing little political games with me.”

Pompeo’s confirmation vote is expected to come Monday, where it will likely pass.