CIA boss John Brennan says Donald Trump ‘doesn't understand Russia’ in scathing attack on President-elect

The departing CIA director John Brennan has given a damning appraisal of Donald Trump, warning the President-elect does not fully understand the threat posed to the US by Russia.

Speaking to Fox News with five days to go until Mr Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the US, Mr Brennan said the billionaire businessman’s forthright “talking and tweeting” are not in the country’s best interests.

Mr Brennan’s comments highlighted the ongoing tension between the President-elect and the intelligence services, after the leaking of unverified raw intelligence alleging close ties between Mr Trump and Russia.

In a series of tweets after those explosive allegations were made public, Mr Trump appeared to blame the intelligence agencies for letting the dossier be released. He wrote: “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

