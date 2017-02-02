City Council Member Urges Illegals to 'Fight back' Against ICE

An Austin, Texas, city council member is encouraging illegal immigrants not to comply with federal immigration officials.

Addressing concerns over “potential raids of our communities by Immigration and Customs Enforcement” which are rumored to occur this week, district four city council representative Gregorio Casar released an infographic informing illegal aliens how to defy federal law enforcement.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Casar said he could not confirm whether the rumored raids are actually taking place, but warned that “such assaults on our community are imminent given the anti-immigrant hate of our federal administration.”

“Trump and his allies will do everything they can to divide Americans, invoke fear in vulnerable neighborhoods, and demonize an entire community of people,” Casar claimed. “For this reason, we are sharing know-your-rights materials with our constituents, and posting them here.”

City of Austin leaders were already under pressure from both state and federal officials over a sanctuary city policy enforced by a Travis County sheriff, who refused to comply with immigration orders.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has also strongly advocated holding local officials accountable for refusing to enforce immigration policies.

The governor’s latest efforts include the cancellation of $1.5 million in state funding to the Travis county sheriff’s office, and support for a new law (SB 4) which would issue “stiff penalties” to “Sanctuary cities.”

Texas moves swiftly on sanctuary city ban. Hearings today in Senate on proposed law with stiff penalties. #txlege https://t.co/RnQ6VlEezS — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 2, 2017

Illegals are on high alert following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 25 which directs local, state and federal law enforcement to ramp up immigration enforcement.

While the left argues Trump is attempting to split up illegal immigrant families, the administration has repeatedly argued enforcement will focus primarily on deporting criminal illegal immigrants.

“Among those who illegally enter are those who seek to harm Americans through acts of terror or criminal conduct. Continued illegal immigration presents a clear and present danger to the interests of the United States,” the executive order reads.