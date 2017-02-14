Clashes between 2 extremist groups kill scores in Syria

Clashes between two extremist factions in northwestern Syria left dozens of fighters dead on both sides and raised fears of more deadly violence between groups battling President Bashar Assad’s troops ahead of U.N.-brokered peace talks, activists and insurgents said Tuesday.

The fighting between the al-Qaida-led coalition known as the Levant Liberation Committee and the extremist Jund al-Aqsa group left nearly 70 fighters dead in some of the deadliest clashes between insurgents in years, an opposition monitoring group and a rebel commander said.

The fighting centered in areas where the central province of Hama and the northwestern province of Idlib meet, they said.

