Clashes between 2 extremist groups kill scores in Syria

Image Credits: flickr, hinkelstone.

Clashes between two extremist factions in northwestern Syria left dozens of fighters dead on both sides and raised fears of more deadly violence between groups battling President Bashar Assad’s troops ahead of U.N.-brokered peace talks, activists and insurgents said Tuesday.

The fighting between the al-Qaida-led coalition known as the Levant Liberation Committee and the extremist Jund al-Aqsa group left nearly 70 fighters dead in some of the deadliest clashes between insurgents in years, an opposition monitoring group and a rebel commander said.

The fighting centered in areas where the central province of Hama and the northwestern province of Idlib meet, they said.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Russia sends spy ship near US coast

Russia sends spy ship near US coast

World at War
Comments
US admits using toxic depleted uranium against ISIS in Syria

US admits using toxic depleted uranium against ISIS in Syria

World at War
Comments

Russian Jets Buzzed U.S. Destroyer

World at War
Comments

Migration Expert Warns EU: 50 Million Muslims Support Violent Jihad

World at War
Comments

Kremlin Confirms Accidental Russian Airstrike Kills Turkish Soldiers in Syria

World at War
Comments

Comments