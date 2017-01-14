Clinton Camp Still Challenging ‘Legitimacy’ Of Trump Election

More than two months after the presidential election, elected Democrats and members of Hillary Clinton’s inner circle continue to question the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s electoral victory.

Among the latest Clinton insiders to do so was Brian Fallon, who was the press secretary on Hillary’s unsuccessful campaign. Asked on CNN’s “New Day” on Friday to respond to a series of Trump tweets hammering Clinton, Fallon claimed the “legitimacy” of Trump’s election is still in question.

“I think those tweets are just the latest indication that Donald Trump is someone very insecure in his victory, and I understand why. Every day there are new developments and new shoes dropping, so to speak, that call into question the legitimacy of his win,” Fallon claimed.

“First it was with respect to Russian interference and they tried to deny, the Trump folks did, that Russia was behind this and now forced to admit that. Then they tried to say it was not for the purposes of trying to help Donald Trump, they were trying to sow confusion and targeting both sides and now folks in the government have concluded it was to tip the election Donald Trump’s way,” he continued.

Read more

Exclusive: Inside The Plan To Stop Trump Inauguration

Democrats Planning Martial Law To Stop Trump Presidency

Riot Stand Down: Obama to Fire National Guard Chief During Inauguration


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Will The CIA Assassinate Trump? Ron Paul Warns Of "More Powerful, Shadow Government"

Will The CIA Assassinate Trump? Ron Paul Warns Of “More Powerful, Shadow Government”

U.S. News
Comments
Heads Are Finally Beginning To Roll At The Clinton Foundation

Heads Are Finally Beginning To Roll At The Clinton Foundation

U.S. News
Comments

Fake News: Wash Post Changes Story on Trump ‘Firing’ D.C. Nat’l Guard General

U.S. News
Comments

Anderson Cooper: If GOP Said What Lewis Did About Clinton, Dems ‘Would Be Up In Arms’

U.S. News
Comments

‘Liberal snowflake’ Hollywood stars come under fire for ‘pathetic’ ‘I Will Survive’ video

U.S. News
Comments

Comments