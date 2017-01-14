Clinton Camp Still Challenging ‘Legitimacy’ Of Trump Election

More than two months after the presidential election, elected Democrats and members of Hillary Clinton’s inner circle continue to question the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s electoral victory.

Among the latest Clinton insiders to do so was Brian Fallon, who was the press secretary on Hillary’s unsuccessful campaign. Asked on CNN’s “New Day” on Friday to respond to a series of Trump tweets hammering Clinton, Fallon claimed the “legitimacy” of Trump’s election is still in question.

“I think those tweets are just the latest indication that Donald Trump is someone very insecure in his victory, and I understand why. Every day there are new developments and new shoes dropping, so to speak, that call into question the legitimacy of his win,” Fallon claimed.

“First it was with respect to Russian interference and they tried to deny, the Trump folks did, that Russia was behind this and now forced to admit that. Then they tried to say it was not for the purposes of trying to help Donald Trump, they were trying to sow confusion and targeting both sides and now folks in the government have concluded it was to tip the election Donald Trump’s way,” he continued.

Read more

Exclusive: Inside The Plan To Stop Trump Inauguration



Democrats Planning Martial Law To Stop Trump Presidency



Riot Stand Down: Obama to Fire National Guard Chief During Inauguration

