Infowars reporter Millie Weaver exposes a recent child trafficking bust which, once again, point towards the nefarious operations of the Clinton Foundation in Haiti.

Just this weekend, and a little over one day prior to a major child trafficking bust in Haiti, the Clinton Foundation announced that it would be cutting operations in Haiti.

This coming after the announcement that Federal Prosecutors are seeking child porn charges against disgraced Democratic Representative Anthony Wiener, the ex-husband of Clinton’s former Chief of Staff and Vice Chairwoman for the Hillary Clinton Campaign, Huma Abedin.

Less than a week ago, 474 arrests were made in a statewide human trafficking bust in California which rescued 28 children and 27 adults that were victims of sexual exploitation.

Now that Trump is in office, the elite child molesters will no longer get away with their disgusting behavior.

Trump Is Draining The Pedophile Swamp Flooding Our Country

