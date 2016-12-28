CNBC's John Harwood blames ‘white fear’ for Dem shrinkage under Obama

Democrats lost 1,030 seats in state and federal houses of power since Barack Obama was sworn into office in 2009 and CNBC’s Chief Washington Correspondent John Harwood knows exactly why:

“White fear” of the president’s (mixed) race.

Harwood took to Twitter on Tuesday to list a myriad of reasons Democrats’ power contracted over the last eight years.

drivers of D casualties under Obama: a) depth of financial crisis/Great Recession b) accumulated angst over 30-year income stagnation 1/2 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 27, 2016

drivers of D casualties under Obama: c) effective/unified R opposition, esp to ACA; d) Obama's race amid white fear of cultural change 2/2 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 27, 2016

His reasons?

Depth of financial crisis/Great Recession

Accumulated angst over 30-year income stagnation

effective/unified (Republican) opposition, esp. to (the Affordable Care Act, aka ACA)

Obama’s race amid white fear of cultural change

The correspondent didn’t provide any evidence for his last assertion. But if he’s right, why didn’t those Americans elect arguably the whitest of Republican candidates in years, John McCain and Mitt Romney?

It still remains a mystery how this blatant partisan — and Hillary Clinton campaign boot licker — was ever allowed to moderate a Republican primary debate.