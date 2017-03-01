CNN Brand Is In the Toilet

CNN’s brand has continued to struggle.

CNN, which President Trump has referred to as the “Clinton News Network,” now trails both MSNBC and Fox News in brand perception, according to findings from YouGov. Both MSNBC and CNN have fallen far behind Fox News in recent months.

Respondents were asked, “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

Of the three cable networks, only Fox News scored a neutral brand perception. Both CNN and MSNBC were well in the negatives.

