CNN Calls Act Of Terror “Truck Crash” Again

CNN called the attack a truck crash at first, just like they did in Nice, France earlier this year.

The mainstream media did the exact same thing when they blamed the Nice terrorist attack on the truck and not the terrorist driver.

CNN reported “Truck rams crowd; 84 dead in Nice,” obviously without mentioning the ideology inspiring the driver in the headline.

CBC similarly reported “Children feared killed in Nice as truck attacks family event.”

After the Russian ambassador attack that took place earlier today, the religion of peace attacks again.

Now prepare for Obama and other leaders to lecture us about how this is not Islam.

It's just a "truck crash," says CNN. Not an attack and definitely nothing to do with Islam. pic.twitter.com/ed8Z7bTmqG — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 19, 2016