CNN in Trump’s crosshairs

CNN has become public enemy number one for Donald Trump and the latest media outlet to become entangled in a high-stakes stand-off with the president-elect.

Trump has long been critical of CNN, claiming it is biased against him and labeling it the “Clinton News Network.” During the presidential campaign Trump ripped the network as “dishonest as hell” and “disgusting.”

That feud escalated this week with CNN’s decision to run a controversial report highlighting Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, which provoked an explosive public exchange between Trump and CNN’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

Under fire, CNN is fiercely defending its bombshell report and its reporter. Trump and his team are digging in against both, lashing out at the media outlet as “fake news” and threatening to ban Acosta from future events if he’s disrespectful to Trump again.

The grudge match with Trump comes at a fraught time for CNN.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Will The CIA Assassinate Trump? Ron Paul Warns Of "More Powerful, Shadow Government"

Will The CIA Assassinate Trump? Ron Paul Warns Of “More Powerful, Shadow Government”

U.S. News
Comments
Heads Are Finally Beginning To Roll At The Clinton Foundation

Heads Are Finally Beginning To Roll At The Clinton Foundation

U.S. News
Comments

Fake News: Wash Post Changes Story on Trump ‘Firing’ D.C. Nat’l Guard General

U.S. News
Comments

Anderson Cooper: If GOP Said What Lewis Did About Clinton, Dems ‘Would Be Up In Arms’

U.S. News
Comments

‘Liberal snowflake’ Hollywood stars come under fire for ‘pathetic’ ‘I Will Survive’ video

U.S. News
Comments

Comments