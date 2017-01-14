CNN in Trump’s crosshairs

CNN has become public enemy number one for Donald Trump and the latest media outlet to become entangled in a high-stakes stand-off with the president-elect.

Trump has long been critical of CNN, claiming it is biased against him and labeling it the “Clinton News Network.” During the presidential campaign Trump ripped the network as “dishonest as hell” and “disgusting.”

That feud escalated this week with CNN’s decision to run a controversial report highlighting Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, which provoked an explosive public exchange between Trump and CNN’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

Under fire, CNN is fiercely defending its bombshell report and its reporter. Trump and his team are digging in against both, lashing out at the media outlet as “fake news” and threatening to ban Acosta from future events if he’s disrespectful to Trump again.

The grudge match with Trump comes at a fraught time for CNN.

