CNN Lies: 'We Don't Root For Any President'

CNN’s Brian Stelter recently said, “We don’t see CNN or the New York Times rooting for any president, whether a Democrat or Republican.”

To highlight how absurd this claim is, here are multiple examples of CNN brazenly “rooting” for Hillary Clinton.

In October the head of the DNC and former CNN contributor Donna Brazile was caught giving Hillary Clinton debate questions she received from the network.

CNN Caught Covering Up Hillary Cheating at Debates



Another example of direct support for Hillary Clinton from the globalist media network can be seen in the following clip where CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says, “we couldn’t help her any more than we have.”

CNN Admits Collusion With Hillary Clinton



CNN once put a glowing gold filter over a video of Hillary Clinton to portray her as a glowing angel of light.

CNN Video: Hillary, A Golden God. Ready Your Barf bags



The network claimed Hillary Clinton won a presidential debate, but they were called out for using a weighted survey that sampled 41 percent Democrats compared to 26 percent Republicans.

CNN Caught Rigging Polls For Hillary Clinton



CNN blatantly cut off a reporter who dared to point out how hypocritical it is for Hillary Clinton to pretend to care about the black community after her and her husband helped shape the laws that put so many minorities in prison.

CNN Cuts Off Reporter After She Calls Out Hillary’s Hypocrisy



In light of this information it should not be a surprise that CNN wasn’t invited to a recent press gaggle or that Trump just canceled the correspondence dinner.

Trump Kicks CNN Out Of White House / Cancels Correspondence Dinner

