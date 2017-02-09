CNN: Public Should Worry More About Lightning Than Islamic Terror

The public should be more concerned about lightning strikes than Islamic terrorism, says CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota.

In an exchange over Trump’s travel restrictions on Wednesday, the CNN pundit told Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) that more Americans are killed by lightning than Islamic terrorism, therefore Americans should stop worrying about terrorism and let Muslim migrants into the U.S.

“Now, you know that more Americans are killed by lightning strikes every year than by terrorism, so how much do you want Americans to worry about terrorism here?” Camerota asked.

Duffy leapt at the question.

“I will just tell you, if you go to the gay nightclub in Orlando, and talk about what this means to the community, and you want to compare that terror attack to lightning?” Duffy asked. “Or you want to go to Boston for the bombing and talk to those in Boston who were bombed by radical Islamic terrorists, and say ‘You want to compare that to lightning?’ I challenge you to have that conversation.”

“Lightning may be random, but this is purposeful, it’s death, and if the government can prevent lightning from killing people, we would,” Duffy added. “But if we can prevent terror attacks, we can, and we should.”

Camerota then virtue signaled that she conducted interviews at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, saying “love” was what everybody there said was the “solution.”

Duffy responded that love didn’t “quell the hearts” of radical terrorists, and that an honest examination of their motivations to do harm through a temporary travel pause is common sense.

“Not for Syrian refugees,” snapped Camerota.

Duffy remind her that the pause is only for 90 days.

“Why is that so radical?” he asked.

Since its inception in 2014, ISIS has carried out hundreds of attacks in dozens of countries, including in France, Brussels, London, Germany, and the U.S., resulting in thousands killed.

However, lightning killed just 38 Americans in 2016, according to the NOAA.

The fact that CNN would even offer lightning as a comparable source of terror to radical Islamic terrorism continues to showcase their out-of-touch sensibilities and desperation.