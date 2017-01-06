Coke Sued for Telling You It’s Your Fault You’re Fat — And Its Soda is Not to Blame

Coke told customers for years it was their own fault they were obese and had health problems. Now the company is being sued for falsely representing that its sugary beverages had nothing to do with people getting chronic illnesses.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest filed the suit Wednesday against Coca-Cola and the American Beverage Association, its trade group.

“For years, Defendants have engaged in a pattern of deception to mislead and confuse the public (and governmental entities that bear responsibility for the public health) about the scientific consensus that consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages is linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease,” the suit reads. “Defendants have undertaken these actions even though they know and have known that sugar-sweetened beverages are linked to serious medical conditions.”

A 16-ounce regular Coke has 12 teaspoons of sugar — double the recommended daily intake for children and women, and more than the nine teaspoons recommended for men.

