The late night talk circuit still can’t handle the fact that President Donald Trump and Alex Jones have spoken on numerous occasions.

Discussing a recent New York Times exposè surrounding the pair’s relationship, Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show, becomes visibly triggered over the Infowars founder.

Watch Colbert fail miserably at impersonating Jones in the skit, “Infowars’ Alex Jones Is Trump’s CAPS LOCK Advisor.”

Also view Alex Jones’ reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s skit about the now infamous “Picklegate.”