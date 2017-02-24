College: Feces Swastika Found in Gender-neutral Bathroom

A swastika made out of human feces was discovered in a dormitory’s gender-neutral bathroom at a top U.S. art school over the weekend.

The Rhode Island School of Design, known as RISD (RIZ’-dee), said in a statement that the level of “disrespect and vitriol is completely unacceptable.” Public safety officials are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a hate crime.

It’s not clear whether the anti-Semitic incident was also aimed at LGBT students, coming on the heels of a national debate over the right of transgender students to access bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

“To say we condemn the RISD graffiti is too mild and obvious a statement,” said Rabbi Michelle T. Dardashti, an associate chaplain at the college, according to the Huffington Post.

