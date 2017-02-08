College Prof: 'People Will Die' Because Of 'White Trump Supporters'

A professor at Saint Joseph’s University, reportedly named Dr. David Parry, was recorded telling his class they “don’t have to open their hearts” to white Trump supporters.

In the race-obsessed rant the Communications Studies professor can be heard talking specifically to minorities in his class, telling them, “They told you ‘you are not a person,’ and it is ok to deal with that how you want.”

Parry went on to feed the division that is spreading throughout the country, pitting white males in his class against minorities and females.