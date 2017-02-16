College Suspends Student Who Filmed Prof Calling Trump Election "Act of Terrorism"

The college student who took video of a human sexuality instructor telling a class that Republican President Donald Trump’s election was an “act of terrorism” got suspended from the California school for one semester.

Caleb O’Neil also must meet with the dean of students of Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa before he’s readmitted and then remain on disciplinary probation for a semester, Campus Reform reported.

In addition, he must write an apology letter to the instructor — Olga Perez Stable-Cox — and a three-page, double-spaced essay on why he recorded the video despite “knowing that it was a violation of the course syllabus” as well as his “thoughts and analysis” regarding why he made it public, among other stipulations, Campus Reform added, citing a disciplinary email.

