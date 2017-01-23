Comedy Central Writer Calls 10-Year-Old Barron Trump a "Date Rapist to Be"

Comedy Central writer Stephen Spinola is under fire for tweeting that President Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron Trump is a “date rapist to be”.

In a since deleted tweet, Spinola joked, “Barron Trump looks like a very handsome date-rapist-to-be.”

He followed it up with another tweet that said, “I don’t want my Mom to get raped, but if she does I hope it’s by Barron Trump – small pp would be painless & we’d win lots of money in court.”

After receiving a deluge of criticism, Spinola proceeded to complain about people on Twitter being abusive to him.

You guys are right, I'm the bad guy pic.twitter.com/ZPnY6MxfbF — Stephen Spinola (@Mr_McStevie) January 21, 2017

He followed it up by joking about the death of Terri Schiavo, a brain-damaged woman who had her life support removed in 2005 and died of starvation.

Don't worry, haters. I'm a comedian. I say horrible thing after horrible thing and then I sleep like a fuckin baby Terri Schiavo. Goodnight! — Stephen Spinola (@Mr_McStevie) January 21, 2017

This is by no means the first attack by a leftist on Trump’s 10-year-old son.

Back in November, Rosie O’Donnell crassly speculated that Barron Trump suffered from autism.

On the day of Trump’s inauguration, Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich also tweeted, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Rich has reportedly been fired from SNL after she deleted her entire Twitter account.

The attacks on a 10-year-old boy again completely debunk the left’s “they go low, we go high” narrative.

While everything else should be fair game in terms of comedy, making fun of children is just classless.

