Intrepid travellers could fly to space from a UK space port as soon as 2020, under new laws.

Commercial flights for people willing to go to infinity and beyond could be available in just three years.

Space travel has long been a dream for people hoping to explore the area outside our planet.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Dutch-founded Xcor are among those who could take passengers up to the final frontier when services go live.

Read More