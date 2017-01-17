Communist Chinese Move to Fill Global Leadership Role

Image Credits: LAURENT GILLIERON/AFP/Getty Images.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s strong defense of globalization at a speech at the World Economic Forum was depicted here as an effort to fill a vacuum being created by the U.S. stepping back from a global leadership role.

Mr. Xi was seen as reacting to growing concerns that the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump would shift the world’s largest economy toward protectionism.

In an hour-long speech before a packed hall of 1,600 delegates, Mr. Xi portrayed further globalization as a historical trend and outlined China’s contributions that had benefited the rest of the world. He also acknowledged that while economic globalization had boosted global wealth, the consequence had also been growing inequalities.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Merkel Says She's Ready To 'Fight A Generational Battle' With Trump To Preserve Liberal Democracy And Trade

Merkel Says She’s Ready To ‘Fight A Generational Battle’ With Trump To Preserve Liberal Democracy And Trade

Globalism
Comments
Tesla driver stranded in the desert after keyless app failure

Tesla driver stranded in the desert after keyless app failure

Globalism
Comments

Trump Effect: British PM Vows Border Control, Pushes Clean Brexit

Globalism
Comments

Actress Admits: Hollywood Arrogance Helped Trump Win

Globalism
Comments

HORROR: Congressional Investigation Uncovers New Planned Parenthood Nightmares

Globalism
Comments

Comments