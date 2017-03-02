CONFIRMED: Obama Admin Sabotaged Trump’s Transition To The White House

Image Credits: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images).

President Trump’s claims that the Obama administration sought to undermine his presidency received some support on Wednesday from a New York Times report on the Obama White House’s activities in the weeks before the inauguration.

According to The Times, Obama White House officials waged a campaign to procure, save and disperse classified intelligence regarding Trump associates’ contacts with Russians.

The campaign also involved curtailing the Trump team’s access to highly classified information and of lowering classification ratings on other information about the ongoing Russia investigation so that it could be more widely shared across the government.

According to The Times’ sources, the Obama officials waged the campaign out of fear that the Trump administration would cover up or destroy some of the information.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Vendors Lining Up to Build Trump’s Border Wall

Vendors Lining Up to Build Trump’s Border Wall

U.S. News
Comments
Ambassador: Mexico Will Take Mexican Deportees, But Not Others

Ambassador: Mexico Will Take Mexican Deportees, But Not Others

U.S. News
Comments

Holder Foretells The Return Of Obama: “He’s Coming, And He’s Ready To Roll”

U.S. News
Comments

Fake News: Media, Dems Distort Remarks to Target Jeff Sessions

U.S. News
Comments

Breaking: Democrats Admit Trump is Kicking Their Ass

U.S. News
Comments

Comments