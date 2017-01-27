Congress Set to Overturn Obama Gun Control Rule

Image Credits: Jim Capaldi.

Congress is poised to unravel one of the Obama administration’s midnight regulations that could prevent certain Social Security disability beneficiaries from buying guns.

The Social Security Administration finalized a rule just before Christmas 2016 in which it would send information of recipients of disability insurance and Supplemental Security Income to the Justice Department’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.

This is triggered if the agency determines someone else is managing a recipient’s finances because the recipient isn’t mentally fit to manage their own affairs.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump Has EPA Employees ‘Coming To Work In Tears’

Trump Has EPA Employees ‘Coming To Work In Tears’

Government
Comments
Donald Trump, Revolutionary

Donald Trump, Revolutionary

Government
Comments

Study: Obama Had Worst Record in Supreme Court in Modern History

Government
Comments

Trump Administration to Publish Weekly Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens

Government
Comments

The Time Elizabeth Warren Used Loophole to Avoid Disclosing $1.3M Line of Credit

Government
Comments

Comments