Congressional Panel: Put Planned Parenthood Officials in Jail For Selling Aborted Baby Parts

A special Congressional panel that has been investigating the Planned Parenthood abortion business and others for selling the body parts of aborted babies has recommended that an additional 15 entities be potentially criminally prosecuted for their actions.

Among those entities is Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, the Texas affiliate of the Planned Parenthood abortion company.

In the information that Congressional panel provided to LifeNews late Wednesday, it has sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General indicating that it learned that the Planned Parenthood affiliate may have violated both Texas law and federal law when it sold the body parts of aborted babies. The Congressional panel is recommending potential criminal charges related to the possible lawbreaking activity.

Below is an excerpt from the letter the Congressional committee sent to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton:

