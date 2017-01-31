Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard went on a secret fact-finding mission to Syria and discovered that the Syrian people were telling a very different story than what the establishment media in the U.S. has been spinning.

Rather than celebrate a U.S. official going above the call of duty to see how Syria can truly find peace, Gabbard has been smeared by the establishment as someone who’d dare question Washington’s (and former President Obama and his Secretaries of State, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry) decision on how to deal with Syria.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting Over Iran Missile Test

UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting Over Iran Missile Test

World at War
Comments
Gorbachev: ‘It All Looks as If the World Is Preparing for War’

Gorbachev: ‘It All Looks as If the World Is Preparing for War’

World at War
Comments

Obama Bombed 5 of 7 Countries Trump Banned – Media Didn’t Care

World at War
Comments

Trump committed to NATO but would like to fight ISIS with Putin

World at War
Comments

Gorbachev: “Looks As If World Is Preparing For War”

World at War
Comments

Comments