Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard went on a secret fact-finding mission to Syria and discovered that the Syrian people were telling a very different story than what the establishment media in the U.S. has been spinning.

Rather than celebrate a U.S. official going above the call of duty to see how Syria can truly find peace, Gabbard has been smeared by the establishment as someone who’d dare question Washington’s (and former President Obama and his Secretaries of State, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry) decision on how to deal with Syria.